IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    France’s Ousmane Dembele ’scared’ of stray cats at the World Cup in Qatar

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police for alleged domestic violence

    01:53

  • Arrest warrant issued for ex-NFL star Antonio Brown

    01:39

  • World Cup soccer fans offered shipping container accommodation

    01:31

  • Team USA beats Iran to progress to World Cup knock-out round

    03:18

  • Iranian soccer fan tackled by Qatar World Cup security over protest slogan

    01:01

  • Americans cheer on promising Team USA at World Cup

    01:56

  • U.S. men's soccer defeats Iran 1-0, advance past group stage 

    03:30

  • 'Let the game speak for itself': Secretary Blinken on U.S.-Iran soccer

    00:53

  • 'Win or go home': U.S. soccer fans in Doha look forward to Iran game

    01:02

  • Clashes erupt in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 at World Cup

    00:50

  • USA holds off England as Americans tune into World Cup

    03:04

  • Spain, Brazil appear to be early World Cup favorites 

    03:00

  • TODAY goes behind-the-scenes at NFL’s Vikings, Patriots pregame

    03:45

  • USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

    03:38

  • Japanese soccer fans erupt in celebration after World Cup upset over Germany

    00:52

  • Saudi fans dance with joy at World Cup win over Argentina

    01:29

  • Olympic diver and knitter Tom Daley reveals King Charles knits too

    04:25

  • WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announce new reality series

    04:04

  • World Cup: USA ties with Wales, Saudi Arabia beats heavily favored Argentina

    02:54

NBC News

France’s Ousmane Dembele ’scared’ of stray cats at the World Cup in Qatar

00:54

French soccer player Randal Kolo Muani told reporters at the World Cup that forward Ousmane Dembele is afraid of the stray cats that roam the streets in Doha, Qatar.Dec. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    France’s Ousmane Dembele ’scared’ of stray cats at the World Cup in Qatar

    00:54
  • UP NEXT

    Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police for alleged domestic violence

    01:53

  • Arrest warrant issued for ex-NFL star Antonio Brown

    01:39

  • World Cup soccer fans offered shipping container accommodation

    01:31

  • Team USA beats Iran to progress to World Cup knock-out round

    03:18

  • Iranian soccer fan tackled by Qatar World Cup security over protest slogan

    01:01

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All