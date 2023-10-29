IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    World's largest underground hospital in Israel at the ready in case of missile attacks

    00:55
World's largest underground hospital in Israel at the ready in case of missile attacks

00:55

Rambam Hospital in Haifa, Israel is just 20 miles from the Lebanese border and is susceptible to missile attacks if war with Hezbollah breaks out. NBC News' Josh Lederman takes a look at the underground facility the hospital built in case its 1,500 doctors and nearly 2,000 patients need to relocate.Oct. 29, 2023

    World's largest underground hospital in Israel at the ready in case of missile attacks

    00:55
