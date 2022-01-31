'I've never missed a vote': WWII veteran's mail-in ballot application repeatedly rejected under new Texas rules

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'I've never missed a vote': WWII veteran's mail-in ballot application repeatedly rejected under new Texas rules01:39
'I've never missed a vote': WWII veteran's mail-in ballot application repeatedly rejected under new Texas rules01:39
Kenneth Thompson, a 95-year-old old World War II veteran, says Texas' new voting laws are preventing him from obtaining an absentee ballot. KPRC's Taisha Walker reports.Jan. 31, 2022
