Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Satellite map shows nor'easter bearing down on East Coast

NBC News

Newly discovered U.S. WWII wreck filmed by underwater drone

copied!

The aircraft carrier USS Lexington was located by a search team funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.Mar.06.2018

World News

  • Drone video shows sprawling refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims

    00:52

  • Children rescued from the rubble as pro-government forces seek to split rebel Syrian enclave

    01:08

  • Snowboarder survives terrifying avalanche caught on helmet camera

    00:55

  • Paradise lost: Shocking new video shows vast amount of plastic in sea

    01:28

  • Newly discovered U.S. WWII wreck filmed by underwater drone

    00:57

  • Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns about Iran's influence

    01:54

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News