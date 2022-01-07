IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    World War ll veteran receives high school diploma after 80 years

    00:58
    Veteran calendar benefits a cause

    02:44

  • Former veteran service dog now helps Florida officers deal with stress and trauma

    02:45

  • 99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes

    06:44

  • Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack

    05:31

  • 101-year-old Black World War II veteran receives honor

    02:35

  • Veterans travel to France to mark centennial of WWI Unknown Soldier

    04:49

  • NBC employees reflect on their military service on Veterans Day

    04:57

  • Non-profit works to give Iraq veteran new home after sacrifice on the battlefield

    04:29

  • Afghanistan veteran struggles to cope with life after combat

    17:45

  • First all-women honor flight takes veterans to Washington

    01:42

  • Gilbert Seltzer, member of the Ghost Army during WWII, dies at 106

    02:16

  • Honoring the 100-year history of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider

    05:29

  • Biden marks first Memorial Day as commander-in-chief at Arlington National Cemetery

    03:42

  • How President Biden is honoring veterans on Memorial Day

    02:54

  • Nonprofit supports families of America’s fallen soldiers

    03:43

  • Exclusive: Jon Stewart on advocating for veterans exposed to burn pits

    03:29

  • Generations of Americans fight in Afghanistan, the 'Forever War'

    04:41

  • Fallen WWII marine laid to rest in California nearly eight decades later

    02:08

  • Connecticut officials: Two dead, three injured from explosion at Veterans Affairs hospital

    01:56

World War ll veteran receives high school diploma after 80 years

00:58

World War II veteran Donald Huisinga was drafted into the war three months before his high graduation, so school officials in San Angelo, Texas, decided to honor the veteran with his diploma.Jan. 7, 2022

