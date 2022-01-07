World War ll veteran receives high school diploma after 80 years
00:58
Share this -
copied
World War II veteran Donald Huisinga was drafted into the war three months before his high graduation, so school officials in San Angelo, Texas, decided to honor the veteran with his diploma.Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
World War ll veteran receives high school diploma after 80 years
00:58
UP NEXT
Veteran calendar benefits a cause
02:44
Former veteran service dog now helps Florida officers deal with stress and trauma
02:45
99-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor recalls detecting Japanese planes
06:44
Remembering Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack
05:31
101-year-old Black World War II veteran receives honor