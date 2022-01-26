IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    World Wildlife Fund discovers more than 200 new species in Southeast Asia's Mekong region

World Wildlife Fund discovers more than 200 new species in Southeast Asia's Mekong region

00:52

Despite "intense threat" to habitat, 224 new animal species have been discovered in the Greater Mekong region, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The Myanmar popa langur monkey, the Ky Quan San horned frog, the twin slug snake and the pit viper are among the species identified by scientists.Jan. 26, 2022

