World Wildlife Fund discovers more than 200 new species in Southeast Asia's Mekong region
Despite "intense threat" to habitat, 224 new animal species have been discovered in the Greater Mekong region, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The Myanmar popa langur monkey, the Ky Quan San horned frog, the twin slug snake and the pit viper are among the species identified by scientists.Jan. 26, 2022
