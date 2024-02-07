IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Militant commander credited with planning attacks on U.S. forces killed in Baghdad drone strike

    Wounded children treated at Gaza hospital after Rafah airstrike

    01:27
    Burning homes, sniper fire and bullet wounds: a day in Khan Younis

    01:16

  • Hamas asks for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in negotiations counter

    02:20

  • Six-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in car with dead relatives now missing

    02:41

  • Blinken to review Hamas response to hostage deal proposal

    01:28

  • Iranian ambassador to U.N. denies country is arming Houthi rebels

    01:02

  • Video shows northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia in ruins

    00:44

  • Lujain, 4, stands amid the wreckage of her family's home in southern Gaza

    00:50

  • Why the fate of Netanyahu’s cabinet is threatened by new hostage proposal

    02:09

  • Houthi rebels remain defiant amid continued U.S. military strikes

    01:20

  • White House sees House Israel bill as 'a ploy' and 'not ... a serious effort' 

    01:04

  • ‘We do not and cannot’ know how many hostages in Gaza are still alive: NSA Sullivan

    01:58

  • U.S. fighter jets shoot down drones fired by Houthi rebels

    00:46

  • Former hostage describes captivity in Hamas tunnel and dungeon in Gaza

    02:16

  • U.S. launches strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to deadly drone attack

    02:57

  • Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan

    15:55

  • Biden attends dignified transfer of soldiers killed in Jordan

    04:13

  • Freed Palestinian detainees complain of mistreatment in Israeli prisons

    01:32

  • Biden issues sanctions against 4 Israeli settlers in Gaza

    00:31

  • Inside the evacuations of Gaza's critically wounded

    02:33

Wounded children treated at Gaza hospital after Rafah airstrike

01:27

An NBC News camera crew was at the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah as ambulances brought in civilians apparently wounded by an Israeli airstrike. A number of children were among those treated for injuries.Feb. 7, 2024

