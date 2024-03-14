IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Wounded children treated in hospital after deadly Israeli strike in Rafah
March 14, 202401:18
    Wounded children treated in hospital after deadly Israeli strike in Rafah

    Full speech: Sen. Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

  • Schumer: Netanyahu 'no longer fits the needs of Israel'

  • UNRWA says Israeli strike killed and wounded staff at Gaza aid center

  • Khan Younis neighborhood devastated by Israeli bombardment

  • Israeli drone strike kills Hamas member in southern Lebanon

  • Lester Holt remembers American hostage killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

  • ‘We will finish the job in Rafah’: Netanyahu refuses to bow to international pressure

  • ‘My children sleep hungry’: Civilians struggle to survive in northern Gaza

  • Ship carrying 200 tons of food makes its way toward Gaza

  • Ship carrying Gaza aid still in Cyprus

  • Israeli officials taking Biden’s red line ‘very seriously,’ says former ambassador

  • ‘They took everything’: Scenes of destruction at Nasser Hospital after siege

  • ‘The Zone of Interest’ director Jonathan Glazer condemns Israel-Hamas war in Oscar speech

  • Ship carrying aid for Gaza is stuck in Cyprus

  • New efforts underway to deliver food aid to Gaza

  • Israel strikes landmark residential building in Rafah

  • How the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is affecting children

  • Gaza authorities say 5 killed by food aid pallet

  • ‘We have nothing’: Hunger and desperation as insufficient aid arrives in Gaza

Wounded children treated in hospital after deadly Israeli strike in Rafah

NBC News filmed rescue efforts and casualties in Rafah, southern Gaza, after an Israeli missile destroyed a family home, reportedly killing three people.March 14, 2024

