Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 2)

Presidential speechwriters reveal the inspiration behind the significant speeches of their administrations. President Reagan’s speechwriter, Peter Robinson, shares the events leading up to the iconic line “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall". Jon Favreau, President Obama’s speechwriter, discusses a telephone call moments before the 2008 presidential election victory speech. Plus, Michael Waldman, President Clinton’s speechwriter, reflects on the 1998 State of Union address given days after the unfolding Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.March 1, 2022