IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 1)

    04:14
  • Now Playing

    Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 2)

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    06:58

  • Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    05:27

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 1)

    05:57

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 2)

    06:32

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 1)

    07:56

  • Chris Lillis on the excitement and stress of achieving his lifelong Olympic dream (Part 2)

    04:19

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 1)

    06:17

  • Alysa Liu on how her skating has evolved since making a big splash at age 13 (Part 2)

    05:38

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 1)

    13:41

  • History-making Olympian Erin Jackson’s journey from inline skating to the ice (Part 2)

    10:52

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 1)

    05:34

  • Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates on turning setbacks into triumph (Part 2)

    06:56

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 1)

    04:40

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on finding fun in skiing: 'It's like flying without a plane' (Part 2)

    07:35

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 1)

    04:57

  • How college helped Chloe Kim find her love of snowboarding again (Part 2)

    07:24

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 1)

    02:16

  • Inside Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis (Part 2)

    02:08

Nightly Films

Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 2)

04:19

Presidential speechwriters reveal the inspiration behind the significant speeches of their administrations. President Reagan’s speechwriter, Peter Robinson, shares the events leading up to the iconic line “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall". Jon Favreau, President Obama’s speechwriter, discusses a telephone call moments before the 2008 presidential election victory speech. Plus, Michael Waldman, President Clinton’s speechwriter, reflects on the 1998 State of Union address given days after the unfolding Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.March 1, 2022

  • Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 1)

    04:14
  • Now Playing

    Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 2)

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 1)

    06:58

  • Elana Meyers Taylor on lessons learned from her son heading into the Winter Olympics (Part 2)

    05:27

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 1)

    05:57

  • Kendall Coyne Schofield's speed part of U.S. hockey team's strengths (Part 2)

    06:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All