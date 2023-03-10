IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'I waited a long time for this day': Wrongfully convicted man freed in Brooklyn

Sheldon Thomas, 35, was incorrectly convicted in the 2004 homicide of 14-year-old Anderson Bercy in Brooklyn, prosecutors said. WNBC's Melissa Colorado reports.March 10, 2023

