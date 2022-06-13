IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Heinrich: Bipartisan gun deal will pass in 'weeks, not months'

    07:05

  • Sam Brown attacks Laxalt endorsements, says ‘political celebrities’ focused on Twitter follows

    03:44
    Wyoming voters divided on Cheney

    02:09
    'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races

    08:49

  • Senate reaches deal on gun reform

    01:22

  • Edmonds: ‘I don't think [Russia] can achieve even their revised strategic aims’

    01:20

  • ‘Shock all over again’ after ‘reliving’ January 6th evidence: Rep. Jayapal

    01:19

  • Jayapal: ‘If we don't get justice’ on Jan. 6 ‘then we can’t guarantee our democracy’

    08:35

  • Johnson on how first Jan. 6 committee public hearing sounded like a criminal trial

    01:28

  • The biggest Jan. 6 question: Where does the evidence lead next?

    04:22

  • 'Not an overreaction:' Markets drop after troubling inflation report

    01:39

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

    08:36

  • Curtis: 'Certain people should not have firearms'

    01:08

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) witnesses loopholes in our background check system first hand.

    00:39

  • Curtis: ‘We’ve picked the victims to be the jury here’

    06:57

  • Jan. 6th Committee grappling for public's attention with latest public hearings

    07:23

  • 'Trust ... the biggest questions of all' for Jan. 6th committee

    05:36

  • Gisele Fetterman: ‘I think we have done a superb job on transparency’

    03:21

  • Kornacki: Tuesday's results 'increases the suspense' for next week's test of Trump's influence

    04:01

  • Clyburn’s message to Democrats: ‘Stop sloganeering’ and ‘focus on people’

    01:56

Meet the Press NOW

Wyoming voters divided on Cheney

02:09

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is facing an uphill battle for re-election this midterm season, and voters are split on her participation in the House January 6 investigation.June 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

Best of NBC News

