    Yellen: U.S. facing 'unacceptable levels of inflation'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said bringing down inflation should be the "number one priority" while testifying in front of the Senate Finance Committee. She outlined several causes of rising inflation and solutions to combat it through the Biden administration’s 2023 budget plan.June 7, 2022

