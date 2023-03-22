IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sandstorm puts Beijing's air quality at very hazardous level

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Chinese President Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan

    01:27

  • China’s Xi visits Putin in Moscow to underline ‘no-limits’ friendship

    01:07

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:36

  • Chinese President Xi visits Russia, calls Putin ‘dear friend’

    02:06

  • Russia welcomes China’s ‘proposals for resolving’ war in Ukraine, Putin says

    01:32

  • Chinese President Xi arrives in Russia ahead of meeting with President Putin

    06:45

  • China's Xi shows support for Putin in upcoming visit

    02:00

  • Putin tours Russian-occupied city of Mariupol

    02:50

  • Raccoon dogs linked to Covid-19 origins, new data suggests

    01:43

  • China’s President Xi to visit Vladimir Putin in Russia

    02:52

  • China's Xi to visit Russia next week, foreign ministry says

    00:35

  • U.S. threatens TikTok ban if Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes

    02:50

  • China accuses U.S. of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok

    00:39

  • China fully reopens borders to foreigners 3 years after Covid pandemic began

    03:50

  • U.S., U.K. and Australian nuclear sub deal is a threat to peace, China says

    01:24

  • British Prime Minister Sunak: China is the ‘biggest state threat’ to economic interests

    04:38

  • British PM Rishi Sunak voices concerns over Russia and China

    01:21

  • China's Xi calls for military to turn into 'Great Wall of Steel'

    01:16

  • China’s top diplomat hails Iran-Saudi Arabia deal as ‘victory for peace’

    01:02

NBC News

Sandstorm puts Beijing's air quality at very hazardous level

00:55

China's capital city of Beijing was affected by dense sandstorms that severely affected visibility, shrouding buildings and roads in a thick blanket of dust.March 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sandstorm puts Beijing's air quality at very hazardous level

    00:55
  • UP NEXT

    Chinese President Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan

    01:27

  • China’s Xi visits Putin in Moscow to underline ‘no-limits’ friendship

    01:07

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:36

  • Chinese President Xi visits Russia, calls Putin ‘dear friend’

    02:06

  • Russia welcomes China’s ‘proposals for resolving’ war in Ukraine, Putin says

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All