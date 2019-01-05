World

Yellow vest protesters take to the streets of Paris for eighth week

01:00

Thousands of 'yellow vest' protesters took to the streets of Paris for the eighth week. Demonstrators clashed with security forces as they tried to reach the French parliament building.Jan. 5, 2019

