Watch: Severe flooding forces Yellowstone National Park to close

Yellowstone National Park is closed after major rain in the area caused severe flooding and rockslides. More than two inches of rain fell on several cities near the park the day before. Flood watches are in effect for parts of northwest Montana, Washington, and northern Idaho.June 14, 2022

