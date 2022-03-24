IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly

    02:42

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs

    04:42

  • Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy

    02:58

  • Lester Holt on what’s at stake in Biden’s NATO meeting

    01:55

  • Biden attends NATO summit, accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Young circus artists from Ukraine find a place to train in Hungary

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Biden starts day of intense talks in Brussels on Ukraine invasion

    01:14

  • Anti-war Russians gather at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

    03:48

  • 'Save our Allies' co-founder discusses rescue mission of injured journalist in Ukraine

    06:45

  • Zelenskyy urges the world to show support for Ukraine as war nears a month

    01:25

  • Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages

    01:37

  • Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials

    01:55

  • ‘How much more of a war crime you want to see?’: Klitschko brothers angry at Kyiv press conference

    01:36

  • ‘In order for freedom to prevail, it needs to be well armed’: Zelenskyy asks France for military aid

    01:23

  • Watch: Drone footage shows damage to Mariupol residential area after Russian shelling

    00:47

  • Schools open their classrooms – and hearts – to Ukrainian students

    02:21

  • Biden administration looks to expedite resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in U.S.

    03:41

  • Ukrainian humanitarian corridors open as around 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol

    03:45

  • Biden to attend emergency NATO summit in Europe

    01:01

  • Russia steps up attack on Kyiv even as its forces take major losses

    02:27

NBC News

Young circus artists from Ukraine find a place to train in Hungary

00:57

Around 100 young Ukrainians with a passion to work in the circus have been evacuated to the Hungarian capital after fleeing from their homes after the Russian invasion.March 24, 2022

  • New air raid app saves lives by delivering warnings to Ukraine quickly

    02:42

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs

    04:42

  • Fierce resistance in Ukraine is causing Russia to rethink its strategy

    02:58

  • Lester Holt on what’s at stake in Biden’s NATO meeting

    01:55

  • Biden attends NATO summit, accuses Putin of war crimes in Ukraine

    02:00
  • Now Playing

    Young circus artists from Ukraine find a place to train in Hungary

    00:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All