Young girl on a mission to make coloring more inclusive (Part 1)
01:45
Bellen Woodard started the "More than Peach" project after noticing something was missing while she was coloring. She became a "crayon activist" with a mission to help kids feel seen and represent a wide variety of skin colors.Jan. 1, 2022
