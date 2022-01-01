Young girl on a mission to make coloring more inclusive (Part 2)
Bellen Woodard, who started her own inclusive art supplies brand, talks to Lester Holt about her mission. Bellen says she wants other kids to know that they can also work to create change and help others.Jan. 1, 2022
