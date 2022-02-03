Young girls sold into marriage by desperate Afghan families
Sky News’ Alex Crawford reports from Qadis in northwest Afghanistan where economic collapse is leaving many families so poor and hungry they feel their only choice is to sell their daughters.Feb. 3, 2022
