IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Young girls sold into marriage by desperate Afghan families

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    White House is working to aid Afghan refugees resettling within the U.S.

    08:09

  • Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as dozens of Americans remain trapped

    02:28

  • Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as millions freeze, starve

    01:27

  • U.S. military releases declassified videos of deadly Kabul drone strike

    01:19

  • Video released of deadly U.S. drone strike on Afghan civilians from August 2021

    01:39

  • U.N. distributes 'winterization kits' in Afghanistan where nine million face famine

    01:18

  • Afghan baby separated from parents during Kabul airport chaos returned after 5 months

    01:36

  • Vietnamese American refugees help Afghan families resettle in the U.S.

    01:43

  • Kabul’s only Covid hospital faces major supply issues amid multiple crises

    04:22

  • Pentagon says no U.S. troops will be punished for botched drone strike in Afghanistan

    02:19

  • Boris Johnson denies prioritizing animals during Afghanistan evacuation

    01:05

  • Afghans facing hunger crisis after Taliban takeover

    02:49

  • Deadly attack on Kabul hospital leaves multiple casualties

    01:16

  • Video captures moment of deadly Afghan mosque blast

    00:41

  • Suicide blast kills dozens of worshippers at Shiite mosque in Afghanistan

    01:43

  • 2 sisters who left Afghanistan talk about their podcast for Afghan girls and women

    05:47

  • 2 young women who fled Afghanistan share their stories on TODAY

    06:22

  • Jenna Bush Hager and Laura Bush talk about rights of Afghan girls and women

    05:37

  • Malala Yousafzai urges support for girls and women of Afghanistan

    06:18

NBC News

Young girls sold into marriage by desperate Afghan families

03:02

Sky News’ Alex Crawford reports from Qadis in northwest Afghanistan where economic collapse is leaving many families so poor and hungry they feel their only choice is to sell their daughters.Feb. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Young girls sold into marriage by desperate Afghan families

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    White House is working to aid Afghan refugees resettling within the U.S.

    08:09

  • Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as dozens of Americans remain trapped

    02:28

  • Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as millions freeze, starve

    01:27

  • U.S. military releases declassified videos of deadly Kabul drone strike

    01:19

  • Video released of deadly U.S. drone strike on Afghan civilians from August 2021

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All