IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Youngkin insists he’s focused on Virginia amid 2024 speculation

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Recent West Coast storms are ‘epic in proportion,’ says Calif. Natural Resources sec.

    04:43

  • ‘Today is a brutal day to be behind the White House podium’: Full Panel

    09:43

  • House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair

    07:09

  • Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges

    10:02

  • It's ‘puzzling’ why Biden would have had these documents ‘on paper,’ Dilanian says

    09:56

  • House GOP member on ‘born alive’ bill: ‘I don’t know that it can’t pass’

    06:17

  • Second batch of classified documents found by Biden aides at new location

    02:33

  • Abortion has ‘haunted’ the GOP, but House moves ahead with vote to limit abortion

    03:12

  • ‘Stick with us’: Santa Cruz County supervisor seeks government support for ‘long-term rebuild’

    04:58

  • Full Panel: DOJ review of alleged mishandling of classified documents is a ‘political gift to Republicans’

    08:48

  • George Santos ‘violated the trust’ of voters and lawmakers: Long Island Republican

    07:54

  • Garland chooses Trump appointee to show Biden classified documents review is ‘not about politics’

    10:35

  • Veteran journalist Bernard Kalb dies at 100 years old

    01:39

  • Rep. Cuellar: The politics of the border has shifted Biden to the center

    06:29

  • Biden prioritizes immigration in second half of presidential term with 'Three Amigos' summit

    02:04

  • Full Panel: House rules package will ‘test’ how Republicans will govern

    09:12

  • Michigan Sec. of State ‘really happy’ in current role, as Senate seat opens

    05:12

  • House Freedom Caucus ‘got a lot out of’ McCarthy in speaker negotiations: Full Panel

    06:46

Meet the Press NOW

Youngkin insists he’s focused on Virginia amid 2024 speculation

04:41

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) might be leaving the door open for the possibility of a 2024 presidential run, Gary Grumbach tells Chuck Todd on Meet the Press NOW. Jan. 12, 2023

  • Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Youngkin insists he’s focused on Virginia amid 2024 speculation

    04:41
  • UP NEXT

    Recent West Coast storms are ‘epic in proportion,’ says Calif. Natural Resources sec.

    04:43

  • ‘Today is a brutal day to be behind the White House podium’: Full Panel

    09:43

  • House GOP governs by 'enabling extremism,' says Democrats' campaign chair

    07:09

  • Full Panel: New Biden classified documents ‘change the calculus … politically’ for Trump charges

    10:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All