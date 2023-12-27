Youths killed in Israeli strike on West Bank according to Palestinian Health Ministry

Israel launches new airstrikes, says war could continue for months02:08
- Now Playing
Youths killed in Israeli strike on West Bank according to Palestinian Health Ministry01:03
- UP NEXT
Palestinian residents of West Bank village say they’re being driven out by Jewish settlers03:40
Israel warns war with Hamas will go on for many more months02:20
Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?05:01
Israel faces growing pressure to end war with Hamas02:07
Egypt draws up plan to end the Israel-Hamas war06:15
Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem amid the war in Gaza01:27
Israel-Hamas war looms over Bethlehem at Christmas02:06
Deadly strike hits refugee camp in Gaza, killing around 7001:22
Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem in solidarity with people in Gaza02:59
New video of extensive Hamas tunnel system released by Israeli military02:49
‘A sad Christmas’: Bethlehem somber as Christmas events cancelled01:21
Israeli military confirms loss of 14 more troops as war intensifies01:54
UN Chief: Israeli conduct creates ‘massive obstacles’ to distributing aid01:12
What we know about the first known American hostage killed in Israel-Hamas war02:32
U.N. approves Gaza aid resolution while the U.S. abstains02:35
Israeli forces fire tear gas near Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa holy site00:52
Gaza faces crisis levels of hunger, nearing famine02:23
Huge explosion snakes across city as 'Hamas tunnels are destroyed' by Israeli military00:32
Israel launches new airstrikes, says war could continue for months02:08
- Now Playing
Youths killed in Israeli strike on West Bank according to Palestinian Health Ministry01:03
- UP NEXT
Palestinian residents of West Bank village say they’re being driven out by Jewish settlers03:40
Israel warns war with Hamas will go on for many more months02:20
Why is Qatar becoming a major player in international negotiations?05:01
Israel faces growing pressure to end war with Hamas02:07
Play All