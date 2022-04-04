Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ after Ukraine recaptures Kyiv suburb
Shortly after Ukraine recaptured the city of Bucha and found hundreds of bodies lining the streets, President Zelenskyy called the actions of Russian troops “genocide” and said they constituted “war crimes.” According to reports, some people appeared to have been killed execution style and left in the street.April 4, 2022
