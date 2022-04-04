IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pentagon: $300 million in security assistance shows U.S. ‘unwavering commitment to Ukraine’

  • Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ after Ukraine recaptures Kyiv suburb

    U.S. agents seize Russian oligarch's superyacht in Spain

  • Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia

  • Inside Mariupol: Where residents bury neighbors in shell craters

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russians of 'genocide'

  • Clear evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, French President Macron says

  • 'I recognized him by his shoes': Bucha resident describes finding her husband's body

  • Ukrainians head back home despite continued shelling

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes

  • 'Evil has come to our land': Zelenskyy says sanctions not enough after Bucha atrocities

  • MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians

  • Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia

  • Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G20

  • Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'

  • Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'

  • Chuck Todd on why cost of living issues are overtaking Biden’s jobs success

  • Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'

NBC News

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ after Ukraine recaptures Kyiv suburb

Shortly after Ukraine recaptured the city of Bucha and found hundreds of bodies lining the streets, President Zelenskyy called the actions of Russian troops “genocide” and said they constituted “war crimes.” According to reports, some people appeared to have been killed execution style and left in the street.April 4, 2022

