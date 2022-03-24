Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs during NATO address

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs during NATO address01:27
In an address via video to NATO leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the alliance to provide more support and accused Russia of using phosphorous bombs.March 24, 2022
