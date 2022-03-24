IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs during NATO address

01:27

In an address via video to NATO leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the alliance to provide more support and accused Russia of using phosphorous bombs.March 24, 2022

