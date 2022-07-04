IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia claims control of nearly entire province in eastern Ukraine

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukrainian troops retreat from Lysychansk

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine official: Luhansk could fall to Russia in matter of days

    00:38

  • Ukrainian refugees thankful to be safe in US for Fourth of July

    02:22

  • Russian missile attack kills 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa

    02:03

  • Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control

    04:49

  • NBC to air hourlong 'Ukraine: Answering the Call' special

    00:52

  • At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine

    05:11

  • Ukraine blames Russia for deadly missile strike on residential area in Odesa region

    00:59

  • McFaul: Recent weeks were ‘fantastic’ for Biden’s alliance-building

    06:35

  • Ukrainian troops in U.K. receive training in multiple launch rocket systems

    01:00

  • Biggest exchange of prisoners of war since Russian invasion, Ukrainian military says

    01:11

  • NATO chief: ‘Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes’

    01:19

  • U.K.'s Boris Johnson calls out Putin's 'toxic masculinity'

    00:34

  • Biden, NATO pledge additional troops to Eastern Europe amid war in Ukraine

    03:19

  • Ukrainian woman captured by Russians reunites with her mother

    02:57

  • Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion

    00:59

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says video shows Russians targeted Kremenchuk mall

    01:08

  • 300,000 NATO troops on high alert in response to Russian threat

    05:48

  • ‘I never thought humanity could be capable of this,’ says Ukrainian president of Bucha

    03:11

NBC News

Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukrainian troops retreat from Lysychansk

01:07

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday acknowledged the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Lysychansk, but said Ukraine would reclaim all the territories it had lost to Russia.July 4, 2022

  • Russia claims control of nearly entire province in eastern Ukraine

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukrainian troops retreat from Lysychansk

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine official: Luhansk could fall to Russia in matter of days

    00:38

  • Ukrainian refugees thankful to be safe in US for Fourth of July

    02:22

  • Russian missile attack kills 21 in Ukraine’s Odesa

    02:03

  • Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control

    04:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All