    ‘In order for freedom to prevail, it needs to be well armed’: Zelenskyy asks France for military aid

‘In order for freedom to prevail, it needs to be well armed’: Zelenskyy asks France for military aid

01:23

In another of his video addresses to foreign lawmakers, the Ukrainian president also appealed for all French companies to stop doing business in Russia, saying, “They must stop sponsoring Russia's war machine.”March 23, 2022

