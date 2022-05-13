IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy: Azovstal evacuation continues, Russian blockade may create food shortage

NBC News

Zelenskyy: Azovstal evacuation continues, Russian blockade may create food shortage

01:45

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the evacuation of heavily wounded soldiers and medics from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is ongoing. Zelenskyy also pointed out that the blockage of Ukrainian exports by Russian forces would heavily impact global food supplies and could create famine for dozens of countries.May 13, 2022

    Zelenskyy: Azovstal evacuation continues, Russian blockade may create food shortage

