    Zelenskyy calls for more military supplies as battle in Donbas looms

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainians in America celebrate Orthodox Easter with egg decorating tradition

    02:33

  • Mariupol’s last stand

    02:25

  • Nehammer: Austria is neutral in ‘military way’ not when ‘we have to help’

    00:48

  • Austrian Chancellor: Putin 'told me that he will cooperate' with investigation, but 'doesn't trust' West

    02:00

  • ‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’

    01:54

  • Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine

    04:40

  • An 'Easter of war' as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian onslaught

    01:41

  • Ukraine outnumbered: Mariupol on the brink of Russian capture

    02:22

  • Zelenskyy calls situation in Mariupol 'inhuman'

    01:40

  • Russia launches new attack on capital city

    02:30

  • Full Austrian Chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning the war’ in Ukraine

    11:23

  • ‘Putin strategically lost the war already,’ retired US general says

    02:50

  • Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv after battleship sinks

    02:40

  • Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

  • Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO

    00:58

  • U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship

    02:13

  • U.S. believes Russian warship was struck by two Ukrainian missiles

    00:58

  • Surveillance video shows suspected Russian missile strikes on Kyiv

    00:46

  • Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

    01:48

NBC News

Zelenskyy calls for more military supplies as battle in Donbas looms

01:44

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces are preparing to battle in the Donbas region. Zelenskyy also renewed calls for increased military supplies as the battle over the eastern region looms.April 18, 2022

