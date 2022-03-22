IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy to Italian lawmakers: ‘Support more sanctions against Russia!’01:41
Zelenskyy to Italian lawmakers: ‘Support more sanctions against Russia!’01:41
In response, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed admiration for the courage of the Ukrainian people, and support for the country’s bid to join the European Union.March 22, 2022
