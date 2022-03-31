Zelenskyy calls on Australian lawmakers to impose tougher sanctions on Russia
02:24
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Australia’s parliament on Thursday, calling on lawmakers to impose more sanctions on Russia and to supply more military support to Ukraine.March 31, 2022
Now Playing
Zelenskyy calls on Australian lawmakers to impose tougher sanctions on Russia
02:24
UP NEXT
Ukrainian family escapes war-torn city relieved to arrive in U.S.
01:09
Zelenskyy says Russia massing troops in Donbas for new attacks
01:50
Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiers
03:16
The race to evacuate Ukraine’s older population
01:56
White House: Putin receives misinformation about the war