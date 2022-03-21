IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

    02:10

  • Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls

    02:28

  • Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

    01:59
    Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ‘defend' country against 'slaves of propaganda’

    01:19
    White House: We will respond if Russia conducts cyber attacks on U.S. businesses

    01:55

  • Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization

    00:18

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ‘fighting for salvation’ amid Russian bombardment

    02:15

  • Multiple casualties reported after Kyiv shopping center shelled

    01:26

  • Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion

    02:57

  • 'No surrender:' Zelenskyy to Putin's ultimatum to give up Mariupol

    03:07

  • Mariupol residents suffer under continued Russian bombardment

    01:18

  • Ukrainian soldiers declare ‘victory will be ours’ as Russian invasion enters fourth week

    01:06

  • Zelenskyy thanks Israel’s Bennett for efforts with Russia talks, denounces Russian strike on school

    01:12

  • Many Ukrainian women volunteering to fight against the Russians

    01:05

  • Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?

    02:22

  • Ukraine’s cultural history under attack

    02:09

  • MTP Compressed: Escalation of war in Ukraine prompts debate over extent of U.S., NATO involvement

    02:57

  • Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’

    00:43

  • Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine

    07:47

  • Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion

    07:31

Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ‘defend' country against 'slaves of propaganda’

01:19

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian occupiers “slaves of propaganda who changed their consciousness.” Zelenskyy encouraged all Ukrainians to combat and “defend” the country.March 21, 2022

