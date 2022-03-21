IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol02:10
Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls02:28
Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains01:59
Now Playing
Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ‘defend' country against 'slaves of propaganda’01:19
UP NEXT
White House: We will respond if Russia conducts cyber attacks on U.S. businesses01:55
Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization00:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ‘fighting for salvation’ amid Russian bombardment02:15
Multiple casualties reported after Kyiv shopping center shelled01:26
Ukraine farmers determined to keep working amid invasion02:57
'No surrender:' Zelenskyy to Putin's ultimatum to give up Mariupol03:07
Mariupol residents suffer under continued Russian bombardment01:18
Ukrainian soldiers declare ‘victory will be ours’ as Russian invasion enters fourth week01:06
Zelenskyy thanks Israel’s Bennett for efforts with Russia talks, denounces Russian strike on school01:12
Many Ukrainian women volunteering to fight against the Russians01:05
Will the U.S. Take More Refugees?02:22
Ukraine’s cultural history under attack02:09
MTP Compressed: Escalation of war in Ukraine prompts debate over extent of U.S., NATO involvement02:57
Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’00:43
Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine07:47
Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion07:31
Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ‘defend' country against 'slaves of propaganda’01:19
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russian occupiers “slaves of propaganda who changed their consciousness.” Zelenskyy encouraged all Ukrainians to combat and “defend” the country.March 21, 2022
Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol02:10
Russia steps up bombardment on civilians as momentum stalls02:28
Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains01:59
Now Playing
Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ‘defend' country against 'slaves of propaganda’01:19
UP NEXT
White House: We will respond if Russia conducts cyber attacks on U.S. businesses01:55
Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization00:18