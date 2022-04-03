Zelenskyy calls on West to supply more weapons to Ukraine
01:00
After praising the defense of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on western countries to supply Ukraine with more of the weapons systems it needs in its war with Russia.April 3, 2022
