Zelenskyy calls Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians ‘conscious murder’
01:17
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukraine will not forgive Russia for the victims and suffering caused by the invasion. The Ukrainian president went on to say that attacks on Ukrainian citizens by Russian forces are “conscious murder.”March 7, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales
01:35
Powerful moments nine days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine
04:44
Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge
03:30
Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’
02:10
Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant
03:12
Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens