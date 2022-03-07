IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales

    01:35

  • Powerful moments nine days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:44

  • Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

    03:30

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant

    03:12

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

    02:46

  • Video from Russian Defense Ministry claims to show captured Ukrainian port city

    00:46

  • Fire extinguished after Russians attack Ukrainian nuclear plant

    02:43

  • Lviv civilians learn combat skills, produce barricades to defend against Russian forces

    01:21

  • Blinken: Russian invasion of Ukraine puts ‘individual lives and futures’ at stake

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy calls Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians ‘conscious murder’

    01:17
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Dramatic video captures Russian mortar blast in Ukraine

    01:03

  • Hope from the keys of a piano

    01:13

  • The small town of Rivne is united by faith

    01:45

  • U.S. in talks to boost Ukrainian defenses and ban Russian oil

    02:09

  • Behind the scenes of Lester Holt’s journey into Ukraine

    03:03

  • Ukrainians accuse Russia of breaking a ceasefire for second night in a row

    02:56

  • MTP Compressed: US weighs no-fly zone as Ukraine pleads for additional support from the West

    02:34

  • Blinken: If Poland sends jets to Ukraine, U.S. will want to 'backfill' them

    01:45

  • Nikki Haley: 'I was mortified' Biden asked China for help with Russia

    02:10

NBC News

Zelenskyy calls Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians ‘conscious murder’

01:17

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukraine will not forgive Russia for the victims and suffering caused by the invasion. The Ukrainian president went on to say that attacks on Ukrainian citizens by Russian forces are “conscious murder.”March 7, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden under bipartisan pressure to block Russian oil sales

    01:35

  • Powerful moments nine days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine

    04:44

  • Inside Ukraine school where 80 orphans have found refuge

    03:30

  • Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’

    02:10

  • Ukraine invasion grows more relentless as Russia seizes nuclear plant

    03:12

  • Russia and Ukraine agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens

    02:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All