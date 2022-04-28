IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy calls Russian cut off of gas to Poland ‘blackmail’

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Russian missiles strike key bridge in Odessa, no injuries reported

    01:03

  • Ukrainian civilians protest in Russian-controlled city of Kherson

    04:15

  • Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonment

    02:01

  • Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflict

    01:54

  • ‘Save the Mariupol garrison’: Soldier’s appeal from besieged Azovstal steel mill

    01:41

  • Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’

    07:21

  • Putin vows ‘lightning fast’ response to outside interference in Ukraine

    01:33

  • Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

    05:31

  • Russia claims Ukrainian military carried out attack on armory on its soil

    04:07

  • Russia halts gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria

    02:30

  • Heads roll as Soviet-era 'friendship' monument dismantled in Kyiv

    00:59

  • Zelenskyy claims Russia launched missiles that flew over three nuclear plants

    00:59

  • The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in Ukraine

    01:29

  • Mariupol steel plant hit by Russian forces 35 times, authorities say

    02:29

  • Oligarch speaks out against Russian president Putin

    06:01

  • President Zelenskyy brings cheer, and iPads, to hospitalized children

    01:37

  • U.N. chief visits Putin on Ukraine peace mission

    01:25

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: We will not stop until we win

    09:37

  • U.N. secretary-general urges Russia to commit to cease-fire in Ukraine

    05:11

NBC News

Zelenskyy calls Russian cut off of gas to Poland ‘blackmail’

01:15

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia’s move to stop sending gas to Poland and Bulgaria “blackmail” and that no one in Europe can “maintain any normal economic cooperation” with Russia.April 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy calls Russian cut off of gas to Poland ‘blackmail’

    01:15
  • UP NEXT

    Russian missiles strike key bridge in Odessa, no injuries reported

    01:03

  • Ukrainian civilians protest in Russian-controlled city of Kherson

    04:15

  • Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonment

    02:01

  • Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflict

    01:54

  • ‘Save the Mariupol garrison’: Soldier’s appeal from besieged Azovstal steel mill

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All