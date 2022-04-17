Nehammer: Austria is neutral in ‘military way’ not when ‘we have to help’00:48
Austrian Chancellor: Putin 'told me that he will cooperate' with investigation, but 'doesn't trust' West02:00
‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’01:54
Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine04:40
An 'Easter of war' as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian onslaught01:41
Ukraine outnumbered: Mariupol on the brink of Russian capture02:22
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy calls situation in Mariupol 'inhuman'01:40
- UP NEXT
Full Austrian Chancellor: Putin ‘believes he is winning the war’ in Ukraine11:23
‘Putin strategically lost the war already,’ retired US general says02:50
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv after battleship sinks02:40
Photographing the war in Ukraine08:26
Kremlin’s warning to the U.S. and NATO00:58
U.S. says Ukraine missiles sunk Russian warship02:13
U.S. believes Russian warship was struck by two Ukrainian missiles00:58
Surveillance video shows suspected Russian missile strikes on Kyiv00:46
Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea01:48
Russian, Ukrainian couple marry in Tijuana hoping to enter U.S. as refugees01:04
Zelenskyy claims Russia wants to destroy Donbas01:08
Russian warship sinks in Black Sea02:30
Russian warship near Ukraine suffers ‘serious damage’05:28
- UP NEXT
Nehammer: Austria is neutral in ‘military way’ not when ‘we have to help’00:48
Austrian Chancellor: Putin 'told me that he will cooperate' with investigation, but 'doesn't trust' West02:00
‘Children’ scrawled on destroyed vehicle outside of Kyiv with ‘signs of surrender’01:54
Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine04:40
An 'Easter of war' as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian onslaught01:41
Ukraine outnumbered: Mariupol on the brink of Russian capture02:22
Play All