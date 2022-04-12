IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy on possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol: ‘We take it very seriously’

    Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general says

  • Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her story

  • Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weapons

  • Russian businesses in NYC face backlash over Ukraine war

  • Breaking down Russia's renewed military offensive in eastern Ukraine

  • Ukraine's farming industry struggles after Russian invasion

  • Zelenskyy says Russian looting shows difference between nations

  • Russian forces focus on eastern Ukraine as Putin appoints new general to oversee invasion

  • Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol

  • Drone footage shows destroyed theater in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine

  • General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in Ukraine

  • MTP Compressed: Ukraine won 'battle for Kyiv,' needs ‘all necessary weapons’ to prepare for battle in Donbas

  • Sullivan: U.S. won’t transfer from fighter jets directly from a U.S. air base

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: Help us 'fight so that you don't have to'

  • Russia appoints general known for alleged scorched-earth tactics to oversee Ukrainian invasion

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister: 'Ukraine won the battle for Kyiv. Now another battle is coming'

  • Russia's cruelty in Ukraine 'difficult to put into words'

  • Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine

  • Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin

Zelenskyy on possibility of chemical weapons being used in Mariupol: ‘We take it very seriously’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responds to unconfirmed reports suggesting that chemical weapons were used in the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol. He also says in his video address that Russians’ rampant use of mines should be considered a war crime.April 12, 2022

