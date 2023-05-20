IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy holds diplomatic talks with world leaders at G7 summit

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Russia-China border town shows countries’ deepening ties

    02:17

  • Watch: Reporter braves Russian shelling to visit Bakhmut frontline

    03:57

  • U.S. and G-7 allies agree to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:01

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Arab League leaders that Russia is 'weak'

    01:00

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expected to attend G-7 summit in person

    04:00

  • Chinese stand-up comedian under criminal investigation for joke accused of insulting the army

    01:58

  • Australian woman, 95, is in critical condition after police fired a taser at her

    02:22

  • Wildfires continue to burn across Canada

    01:24

  • Biden meets with Japan’s Prime Minister as U.S. tries to reach deal on debt ceiling

    01:39

  • ‘Jerusalem is ours forever’: Israeli cabinet member joins nationalist Flag March

    01:24

  • Cellphone video captures landslide during northern Italy's deadly floods

    01:23

  • Israeli officials brace for violence ahead of Flag March in Jerusalem

    02:46

  • Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit

    02:15

  • Biden arrives in Japan for G-7 summit amid debt deal talks

    02:01

  • Biden arrives in Hiroshima for G-7 summit

    02:09

  • DOJ charges former Apple employee with theft of autonomous car tech for China

    03:04

  • Ecuador's president dissolves National Assembly to avoid impeachment

    03:12

  • Record flooding in Italy kills at least 8, cancels Formula One Grand Prix

    02:31

  • American Nicholas Maimer killed fighting in Ukraine

    01:26

NBC News

Zelenskyy holds diplomatic talks with world leaders at G7 summit

01:22

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held diplomatic talks with several world leaders at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, including his first face-to-face meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the war in Ukraine began.May 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy holds diplomatic talks with world leaders at G7 summit

    01:22
  • UP NEXT

    Russia-China border town shows countries’ deepening ties

    02:17

  • Watch: Reporter braves Russian shelling to visit Bakhmut frontline

    03:57

  • U.S. and G-7 allies agree to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

    03:01

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Arab League leaders that Russia is 'weak'

    01:00

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expected to attend G-7 summit in person

    04:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All