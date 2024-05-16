IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy honors Ukrainian soldiers that were wounded defending Kharkiv
May 16, 202400:38
    Zelenskyy honors Ukrainian soldiers that were wounded defending Kharkiv

Zelenskyy honors Ukrainian soldiers that were wounded defending Kharkiv

00:38

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Kharkiv to honor soldiers wounded in the defense of the city from Russian advances.May 16, 2024

