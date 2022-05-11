IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy: Joining NATO could have saved Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Joining NATO could have saved Ukraine

Speaking via video link to a French university, the Ukrainian president said, "I am absolutely convinced, and I have said it before, that if Ukraine had been part of NATO before the war, there would have been no war. I believe in this."May 11, 2022

