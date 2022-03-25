IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy marks one month since start of Russian invasion

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Foreign volunteers deliver vital military gear to Ukraine 

    03:01

  • Afghan family escapes war-torn country for second time in 7 months

    04:06

  • The realities of war for Ukraine’s orphans

    02:16

  • NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine

    02:18

  • U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

    01:28

  • Escaped Mariupol residents urge for Russian war crimes to be held accountable

    01:54

  • Ukraine says Russian landing ship damaged

    02:19

  • Biden says U.S. will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons

    02:55

  • Drone video shows long lines waiting for aid handouts in Mariupol

    00:58

  • Video shows Finland and Sweden joining NATO military exercises in Norway

    02:15

  • Biden conveys NATO unity after summit in Belgium

    06:58

  • Biden makes notable clarification on purpose of sanctions at NATO news conference

    04:41

  • Biden thinks Russia should be removed from G-20

    01:18

  • Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit

    02:10

  • Biden 'hopeful' China does not get involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    02:51

  • Watch: Russian navy ship burns as Ukraine claims successful attack

    01:05

  • Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs during NATO address

    01:27

  • Biden meets with NATO leaders as Russian invasion of Ukraine enters second month

    06:09

  • Ukrainian artists produce bulletproof vests for the defenders of Kyiv

    01:10

NBC News

Zelenskyy marks one month since start of Russian invasion

00:51

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to his country's armed forces and marked one month since the start of the Russian invasion.March 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy marks one month since start of Russian invasion

    00:51
  • UP NEXT

    Foreign volunteers deliver vital military gear to Ukraine 

    03:01

  • Afghan family escapes war-torn country for second time in 7 months

    04:06

  • The realities of war for Ukraine’s orphans

    02:16

  • NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine

    02:18

  • U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All