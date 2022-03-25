IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Zelenskyy marks one month since start of Russian invasion
Zelenskyy marks one month since start of Russian invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to his country's armed forces and marked one month since the start of the Russian invasion.March 25, 2022
Zelenskyy marks one month since start of Russian invasion00:51
