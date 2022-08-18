IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia threatens to shut down major nuclear plant amid concerns of planned incident

    Zelenskyy meets with U.N. chief and Turkish president in Lviv, Ukraine

    Zelenskyy meets with Erdogan, U.N. secretary general over nuclear power plant, grain exports

  • Ukraine holds disaster response drills amid shelling at nuclear power plant

  • Ukrainians are asking for more basic needs approaching six months of war

  • New signs Ukraine on the offensive after explosion in Crimea

  • Explosions rock Russian ammunition depot in Crimea

  • Ukrainian MP: “No child in Ukraine doesn't have trauma”

  • Fighting near Ukraine nuclear plant could ‘jeopardize nuclear safety,’ IAEA says

  • How Ukrainian children navigate growing up in war zone

  • Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

  • Fears grow over nuclear danger in Ukraine after more shelling

  • Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

  • Zelenskyy slams Amnesty International report critical of Ukraine

  • Three more ships loaded with corn sail from Ukrainian ports

  • Biden calls Griner sentencing ‘unacceptable,’ White House hopeful on potential prisoner swap

  • U.S. sanctions Putin's alleged mistress

  • Ukraine launches mission to rescue 5,000 children missing in Russian-occupied territories

  • Ship carrying grain from Ukraine stopped for checks off Istanbul

Zelenskyy meets with U.N. chief and Turkish president in Lviv, Ukraine

Topics of discussion included grain exports and concerns over shelling in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. At a later press conference, President Zelenskyy said that a full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory must come before peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.Aug. 18, 2022

