IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy on military aid, reports of Russia expanding military operation

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Drone video shows debris, devastation in Mariupol

    01:10

  • Zelenskyy insists Russia does not control Mariupol, after Putin declared victory

    01:58

  • 'Like the Stone Age': One couple's story of surviving Russia's assault on Mariupol

    01:14

  • Battle for Mariupol is not over, Azov Battalion commander says

    01:21

  • Follow one family’s ‘long, hard trip’ from Ukraine to the US

    03:46

  • Mariupol evacuations stall as Russia claims to control besieged city

    05:43

  • Ukrainian soldier trapped inside steel plant warns supplies are limited

    02:38

  • Civilians shelter in basement amid Russian bombardment in Rubizhne, Ukraine

    01:12

  • 100,000 civilian lives are in Putin's hands, Mariupol's mayor says

    01:25

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine will need hundreds of billions to rebuild

    01:15

  • Remembering Ukrainian zookeepers who stayed to care for animals

    01:20

  • New asylum program directs Ukrainian refugees to U.S. airports

    01:31

  • Putin declares victory in Mariupol

    02:27

  • Bucha resident returns home after Russian devastation 

    03:38

  • ‘Killing people just for fun’: Zelenskyy paints gruesome picture of Russian tactics

    01:45

  • Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants

    00:58

  • Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

    04:15

  • 'I have collected a lot of bodies': Volunteer removes bodies from Bucha's streets

    01:44

  • Putin says Mariupol is controlled by the Russian army

    02:26

NBC News

Zelenskyy on military aid, reports of Russia expanding military operation

01:39

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ukraine's partners for providing military assistance that he says will help "save the lives of thousands”. Zelenskyy also spoke on reports of Russian forces allegedly expanding their military operation to more of southern Ukraine, toward Moldova.April 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy on military aid, reports of Russia expanding military operation

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Drone video shows debris, devastation in Mariupol

    01:10

  • Zelenskyy insists Russia does not control Mariupol, after Putin declared victory

    01:58

  • 'Like the Stone Age': One couple's story of surviving Russia's assault on Mariupol

    01:14

  • Battle for Mariupol is not over, Azov Battalion commander says

    01:21

  • Follow one family’s ‘long, hard trip’ from Ukraine to the US

    03:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All