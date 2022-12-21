IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden pledges continued support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy

    Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans

    Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

  • Putin calls Ukraine conflict 'tragedy,' vows to keep fighting

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress

  • Zelenskyy to meet Biden and Congress during surprise visit to US

  • Watch: Ukraine's Zelenskyy seen in Poland heading to U.S.

  • Belarus, Russia hold drills for 'combat coordination,' ministries say

  • White House, Congress prepare for possible visit from President Zelenskyy

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits front-line troops defending Bakhmut, Donetsk, his office says

  • Putin says situation in Russian-held areas of Ukraine is 'extremely difficult'

  • Family searches for Ukrainian soldier missing since March

  • Patriot missiles to Ukraine would be ‘significant upgrade in capability’: fmr. U.S. commander

  • Putin visits Belarus amid fears of fresh ground offensive in Ukraine

  • Video shows Russian strike on Kyiv energy infrastructure, authorities say

  • Russia targeting Ukrainian power grid during frigid winter

  • Russia renews push for control of Kyiv with major missile strikes

  • Former UPS driver carries out civilian rescues in Ukraine

  • New Hampshire man accused of sending weapons to Russia

  • Russian drone hits Kyiv building but many more shot down, officials say

Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. in a trip to meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress. Zelenskyy may use the opportunity to request aid and thank the American people for the assistance they have given thus far. Dec. 21, 2022

