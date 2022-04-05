Zelenskyy says at least 300 ‘killed and tortured’ in Bucha
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he believes the death toll in Bucha will grow and that Russia has launched a “false campaign to hide their own guilt” for the deaths of civilians in Mariupol.April 5, 2022
Zelenskyy says at least 300 ‘killed and tortured’ in Bucha
