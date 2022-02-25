Zelenskyy says Russia targeting civilians, appeals to Russian protesters

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said Russian attacks made no distinction between civilian and military targets. The president also addressed Russians protesting against the invasion and thanked them for fighting "against war."Feb. 25, 2022

