Zelenskyy says some Russian troops captured by Ukraine ‘refuse to go back to Russia’
01:05
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has captured Russian soldiers "some who refuse to go back to Russia." Zelenskyy also said death notices have been sent to the Russian troops' homes "while they are alive in our captivity."March 18, 2022
Now Playing
Zelenskyy says some Russian troops captured by Ukraine ‘refuse to go back to Russia’
01:05
UP NEXT
American man killed in Ukraine
02:57
The debate over no-fly zone over Ukraine heats up
11:46
Ukrainian college students speak out about the future: Liberty and dignity is everything we want