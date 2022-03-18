IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Zelenskyy says some Russian troops captured by Ukraine ‘refuse to go back to Russia’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has captured Russian soldiers "some who refuse to go back to Russia." Zelenskyy also said death notices have been sent to the Russian troops' homes "while they are alive in our captivity."March 18, 2022

