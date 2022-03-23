IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 100,000 people in Mariupol living under inhumane conditions, Zelenskyy says

  • Watch: Russia launches satellite featuring letter Z

    Zelenskyy says talks with Russia are 'very difficult'

    Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities

  • Ukrainian troops fight to hold off Russian forces in Kyiv

  • St. Jude’s mission to save Ukrainian children with cancer

  • ‘Go away Russian ship, go away!’: Ukrainian activists in small boat face down oligarch’s superyacht

  • Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety

  • Zelenskyy to Italian lawmakers: ‘Support more sanctions against Russia!’

  • Kharkiv residents secure bombed-out homes against looters

  • Americans are risking their lives to volunteer in Ukraine

  • Ukraine’s ‘Let It Go’ girl performs national anthem at charity concert

  • Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues as more than 3,000 people evacuate Mariupol

  • Biden warns of potential Russian cyberattacks on US targets

  • Zelenskyy pays tribute to Holocaust survivor killed in Russian bombardment of Kharkiv

  • Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet

  • Biden: ‘Russia may be planning a cyber attack against us’

  • Survivors speak out about escaping Mariupol

  • Ukrainians fleeing war take refuge in the mountains

  • Zelenskyy calls on Ukrainians to ‘defend' country against 'slaves of propaganda’

NBC News

Zelenskyy says talks with Russia are 'very difficult'

Talks with Moscow to bring an end to the war in Ukraine are continuing daily, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, albeit "in a difficult and sometimes scandalous way."March 23, 2022

