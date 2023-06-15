IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy says U.S. support for Ukraine may change with leadership

Zelenskyy says U.S. support for Ukraine may change with leadership

In his exclusive conversation with NBC News’ Richard Engel, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy acknowledged that future U.S. leaders might be less supportive of his cause than President Biden has been.June 15, 2023

