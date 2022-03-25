Zelenskyy speaks on Russian losses since the invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the number of Russian losses since the beginning of the war “has exceeded 16,000 killed, including top commanders.”March 25, 2022
