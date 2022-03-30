Zelenskyy tells Norwegian lawmakers Europe's future is being decided now
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Norwegian lawmakers that the future of Europe is being determined on Ukrainian soil. He also appealed to them to ban Russian ships from European ports.March 30, 2022
Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine
