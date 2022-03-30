IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy tells Norwegian lawmakers Europe's future is being decided now

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Russia suggests potential meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

    01:53

  • Ukraine remains skeptical amid Russia’s pledge to ease attacks

    02:03

  • Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at Ukrainian fundraiser

    01:34

  • Recaptured Ukraine city of Irpin left with destruction from Russian invasion

    01:05

  • Odesa prepares for Russian attacks

    01:44

  • Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border

    01:59

  • New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust

    02:43

  • ‘Ukrainians are not naive people’: Zelenskyy on peace talks progress

    01:12

  • Philadelphia volunteers ship thousands of boxes filled with supplies to Ukraine

    01:15

  • Ukrainian army commander: ‘We are liberating our land. And we are confident we will win’

    01:31

  • Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv

    04:46

  • Could Russia-Ukraine peace talks lead to meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy?

    02:47

  • Ukrainian peace talks appear to make progress in Istanbul

    00:53

  • Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue

    04:21

  • How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine

    03:16

  • Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks

    02:30

  • Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

    04:32

  • Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back

    01:20

NBC News

Zelenskyy tells Norwegian lawmakers Europe's future is being decided now

01:12

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Norwegian lawmakers that the future of Europe is being determined on Ukrainian soil. He also appealed to them to ban Russian ships from European ports.March 30, 2022

  • Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy tells Norwegian lawmakers Europe's future is being decided now

    01:12
  • UP NEXT

    Russia suggests potential meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

    01:53

  • Ukraine remains skeptical amid Russia’s pledge to ease attacks

    02:03

  • Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at Ukrainian fundraiser

    01:34

  • Recaptured Ukraine city of Irpin left with destruction from Russian invasion

    01:05

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All