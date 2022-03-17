Zelenskyy ‘thankful’ for Biden’s support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers
In a statement posted to social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was thankful to President Biden for “powerful support” from the U.S. but said more help was needed and warned Russia about the deaths of their soldiers if the war continues.March 17, 2022
Zelenskyy 'thankful' for Biden's support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers
