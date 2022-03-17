IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy ‘thankful’ for Biden’s support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia

    04:38

  • Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress

    02:57

  • NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    04:42

  • Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter

    01:18

  • Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war

    01:21

  • Video shows Mariupol theatre in smoke, flames after bombing by Russian forces

    00:39

  • Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life

    07:30

  • Putin tells Russians: We are fighting ‘for the future of our country and our children’

    02:00

  • Biden announces additional assistance to Ukraine: 'America stands with the forces of freedom'

    04:31

  • Exclusive: Zelenskyy speaks on Biden's World War III concerns

    01:05

  • Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

    02:56

  • Cost to support Ukrainian refugees could reach $30 billion

    02:01

  • See a map of the latest advances of Russian forces toward Kyiv and southern Ukraine

    02:18

  • Biden to announce additional aid to Ukraine after Zelenskyy address

    02:18

  • Ukraine’s Zelenskyy shares graphic video during address to Congress

    02:45

  • WATCH: Zelenskyy’s full address to U.S. Congress on Russian invasion

    18:57

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Austin attends summit with NATO countries in Brussels

    03:50

  • How the Red Cross is providing critical assistance in Lviv, Ukraine

    02:28

  • How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees

    04:53

NBC News

Zelenskyy ‘thankful’ for Biden’s support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers

01:48

In a statement posted to social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was thankful to President Biden for “powerful support” from the U.S. but said more help was needed and warned Russia about the deaths of their soldiers if the war continues.March 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy ‘thankful’ for Biden’s support, warns Russia of loss of soldiers

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia

    04:38

  • Zelenskyy pleads for more U.S. help in virtual address to Congress

    02:57

  • NBC News Exclusive: One-on-one with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    04:42

  • Ukraine says Russia bombed Mariupol theater used as shelter

    01:18

  • Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war

    01:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All